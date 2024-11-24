Sunday 24 November 2024

3rd World ADC Asia

Visit event website
25 June 202427 June 2024
Incheon, South KoreaGrand Hyatt Incheon
An industry-led conference uniting leaders and newcomers of the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) community to identify and discuss the critical factors that will influence the next 12 months of ADC development.

Antibody drug conjugate drug development in Asia has seen strong growth over the past year, with the Japanese-born Enhertu reaching blockbuster status. In 2023, Asia accounted for half of all new ADC clinical trials, surpassing the number of those from the US for 5 years in a row.

Across three packed days, with the highest quality industry speakers, attendees can join the likes of Daiichi Sankyo, Eisai, Shanghai Miracogen, OBI Pharma, Pinotbio, Pfizer, Hummingbird Biosciences, and many others in the APAC region paving the way to innovations. From new approaches to conjugation platforms, tackling challenges within clinical trials of Asian populations, navigating partnering with a CDMO, all with the continued goal of maximizing the therapeutic window of ADCs.

Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

