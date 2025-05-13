Boston, MABoston Convention & Exhibition Center
The Convention attracts 14,000+ biotechnology and pharma leaders for one week of intensive networking to discover new opportunities and promising partnerships.
The BIO International Convention is the world's largest biotechnology event, bringing together over 20,000 industry leaders from more than 70 countries. This premier gathering offers unparalleled opportunities for networking, partnering, and learning across the biotech ecosystem.
Key Features:
- 135+ sessions across 18 focus areas, including AI and digital health, next-generation biotherapeutics, business development, and more
- BIO One-on-One Partnering™ platform for scheduling meetings with potential partners
- Start-Up Stadium showcasing emerging companies
- Global Innovation Hubs presentations
- Professional development courses and student programs
