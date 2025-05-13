The Convention attracts 14,000+ biotechnology and pharma leaders for one week of intensive networking to discover new opportunities and promising partnerships.

The BIO International Convention is the world's largest biotechnology event, bringing together over 20,000 industry leaders from more than 70 countries. This premier gathering offers unparalleled opportunities for networking, partnering, and learning across the biotech ecosystem.





Key Features:

135+ sessions across 18 focus areas, including AI and digital health, next-generation biotherapeutics, business development, and more

BIO One-on-One Partnering™ platform for scheduling meetings with potential partners

Start-Up Stadium showcasing emerging companies

Global Innovation Hubs presentations

Professional development courses and student programs



