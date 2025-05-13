Tuesday 13 May 2025

BIO International Convention

Visit event website
16 June 202519 June 2025
Boston, MABoston Convention & Exhibition Center
The Convention attracts 14,000+ biotechnology and pharma leaders for one week of intensive networking to discover new opportunities and promising partnerships.

The BIO International Convention is the world's largest biotechnology event, bringing together over 20,000 industry leaders from more than 70 countries. This premier gathering offers unparalleled opportunities for networking, partnering, and learning across the biotech ecosystem. 


Key Features:

  • 135+ sessions across 18 focus areas, including AI and digital health, next-generation biotherapeutics, business development, and more
  • BIO One-on-One Partnering™ platform for scheduling meetings with potential partners
  • Start-Up Stadium showcasing emerging companies
  • Global Innovation Hubs presentations
  • Professional development courses and student programs


Today's issue

Russian authorities plan for reduction in share of imported drugs
Pharmaceutical
Russian authorities plan for reduction in share of imported drugs
13 May 2025
Biotechnology
Eran Ophir lined up to be Compugen CEO
13 May 2025
Biotechnology
iTeos and GSK to drop belrestotug + dostarlimab collaboration
13 May 2025
Biotechnology
Remedy’s $18 million round takes total funding to $55 million
13 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
Zepbound wins in weight loss duel
13 May 2025
Biotechnology
Hansa names Maria Tornsen to lead US business
13 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
Wegovy offers early protection against heart disease - even before significant weight loss
13 May 2025

Company Spotlight

Cidara is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. The firm is applying its proprietary Cloudbreak platform to develop antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze