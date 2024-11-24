Sunday 24 November 2024

EASL Congress

5 June 20248 June 2024
Milan, ItalyMilano Convention Centrre
This event brings together over 7,000 professionals, including clinicians, researchers, allied health professionals, patient representatives, and industry professionals.

EASL Congress offers a diverse scientific programme which fosters collaboration, and aims to shape the future of liver disease care. Covering 8 distinct hepatology tracks and catering to professionals across all career stages, this programme fosters interdisciplinary discussions surrounding liver diseases, ultimately enhancing patient care.

Linerixibat shows positive Phase III results in PBC, says GSK
19 November 2024
MHRA approves Filspari for IgAN
19 November 2024
Phase II win for Boston Pharma’s efimosfermin alfa in MASH
18 November 2024
Positive Bylvay data in severe itch and serum bile acid levels
18 November 2024

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.




