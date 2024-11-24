EASL Congress offers a diverse scientific programme which fosters collaboration, and aims to shape the future of liver disease care. Covering 8 distinct hepatology tracks and catering to professionals across all career stages, this programme fosters interdisciplinary discussions surrounding liver diseases, ultimately enhancing patient care.
