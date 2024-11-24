Sunday 24 November 2024

ESMO Gynaecological Cancers Congress

20 June 202422 June 2024
Florence, ItalyPalazzo dei Congressi of the Firenze Fiera
This ESMO Congress has become an essential annual appointment for oncology professionals.

This year's event will feature the LIVE Plus format,which will provide a wealth of opportunities for exchange of ideas among delegates.

You will have the chance to learn first-hand about practice challenges and controversies, brainstorm with peers and explore further opportunities to advance your career. And if you are unable to attend or would rather connect from a distance, we will continue to offer the convenience of an interactive virtual format.

Young specialists look forward to presenting their research at the ESMO Gynaecological Cancers Congress and to entering invaluable mentorships with leaders in the field.

FDA slaps CRL on Ocaliva sNDA
12 November 2024
Bayer falls on downturn in group sales and earnings
12 November 2024
GlycoMimetics soars on news of M&A deal with Crescent Biopharma
30 October 2024
Two new EC approvals for Merck’s Keytruda
24 October 2024

