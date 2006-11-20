Evolutec completes recruitment in Ph II rEV131 trial

UK biopharmaceutical group Evolutec says it has completed recruitment in a Phase II proof-of-concept trial of its lead development compound, rEV131. The drug is under assessment as an anti-inflammatory for use following cataract surgery.
The randomized, double-blind trial is being coordinated by Ophthalmic Research Associates, a Massachusetts, USA-based contract research organization, under the leadership of Mark Agelson. The program will compare the agent's anti-inflammatory properties with those of the steroid prednisolone, which is the most widely- prescribed medication for the prevention of post-operative ocular inflammation.
The firm said that it has increased the number of centers participating in the trial from 10 to 15, and added that it expects to publish results early in 2007.
