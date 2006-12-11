Evolutec's rEV131 falls short in allergy trial

UK-based biopharmaceutical group Evolutec says that its developmental drug, rEV131, has failed to meet its primary endpoint in a Phase IIb trial assessing it as a treatment for allergic rhinitis. The firm added that no significant difference was seen in the level of autoimmune inflammation between the drug-treated and placebo study groups.

Mark Brown, the company's chief executive, said that the results were "tremendously disappointing for Evolutec and its shareholders." He added that the company would review its strategy for development of the drug when a Phase II proof-of-concept trial, in which it is being assessed for use following cataract surgery, is completed.