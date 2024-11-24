Sunday 24 November 2024

One To Watch

EVŌQ Nano

A nanoscience company that creates uniform, stable, sub-10 nm nanoparticles for a wide range of applications.

Company Overview

The company's patented nanofabrication process uses only lasers, liquid, and natural absorptive materials. The simplicity and purity of this method enables the creation of novel nanoparticles without toxic byproducts or waste streams.

EVŌQ Nano has developed EVQ-218, a novel, nonemissive, pure silver nanoparticle that is on par with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards for ideal materials, making it a superior candidate for biomedical and consumer product use.




Latest EVŌQ Nano News

Salt Lake City firm hopes to strike gold with new form of silver
17 July 2024
Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


