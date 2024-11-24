Company Overview

The company's patented nanofabrication process uses only lasers, liquid, and natural absorptive materials. The simplicity and purity of this method enables the creation of novel nanoparticles without toxic byproducts or waste streams.

EVŌQ Nano has developed EVQ-218, a novel, nonemissive, pure silver nanoparticle that is on par with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards for ideal materials, making it a superior candidate for biomedical and consumer product use.



