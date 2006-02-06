Evotec and Cellomics sign collaboration deal

German firm Evotec Technologies GmbH and USA-based Cellomics, a business unit of the Fisher Biosciences group, say they have entered into a worldwide non-exclusive patent license agreement which grants Evotec access to Cellomics' core High Content Screening patent portfolio. The portfolio, in addition to covering the generalized HCS technology, details specific HCS biochemical assays used to assess cytoplasm-nuclear translocation, cellular toxicity and receptor internalization, amongst others.
The firms also say they are collaborating on the development and marketing of combined technologies, which they believe will allow more streamlined and effective drug discovery. Financial terms of the deal were not made public.
