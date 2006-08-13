Evotec and CHDI to collaborate on HD drug development

Germany's Evotech AG says that the USA's CHDI, a not-for profit organization dedicated to the development of therapies for Huntington's disease, has chosen Evotec as its strategic R&D partner. The German firm went on to explain that it had signed four agreements with the organization covering aspects of medicinal chemistry and assay development, as well as medium and ultra-high-throughput screening technology.
Under the terms of the various deals, Evotec will supply biological science expertise for use in drug discovery and assay development. The firm will also carry out screening of compounds in its own library to identify those with activity against the disease.
