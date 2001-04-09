Evotec OAI signs deal with Celltech

Evotec Biosystems of Germany has signed an agreement with the UK'sCelltech Group to apply its proprietary VLiP (virus-like particle) technology to two of the latter's G-protein coupled receptor targets. Under the terms of the agreement, Celltech will make an undisclosed upfront payment and annual fee, as well as milestones for any drug products discovered through the use of the VLiP technology.
Edwin Moses, Evotec's head of business development, said that the company expects "our enabling technology to make a significant contribution to Celltech's drug development activities."
