Evotec to set up $2.8M US screening center

German drug development firm Evotec AG says it will partner with the University of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center to enhance their potential for innovative drug discovery. A funded collaboration between the two US research centers has purchased Evotec's ultra-high-throughput screening system, as well as cellular imaging technologies, to quickly screen drug targets and cells against large quantities of chemical compounds.

This $2.8 million system will be housed at UC's Genome Research Institute, and will allow the two groups, and eventually researchers from throughout the local area, to take their drug research many steps further in-house making it much more marketable. Evotec Technologies, a subsidiary of Evotec AG, and the world-leading provider of confocal detection devices, says it will establish US operations in Cincinnati to support the project.