Evotec to set up $2.8M US screening center

German drug development firm Evotec AG says it will partner with the University of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center to enhance their potential for innovative drug discovery. A funded collaboration between the two US research centers has purchased Evotec's ultra-high-throughput screening system, as well as cellular imaging technologies, to quickly screen drug targets and cells against large quantities of chemical compounds.
This $2.8 million system will be housed at UC's Genome Research Institute, and will allow the two groups, and eventually researchers from throughout the local area, to take their drug research many steps further in-house making it much more marketable. Evotec Technologies, a subsidiary of Evotec AG, and the world-leading provider of confocal detection devices, says it will establish US operations in Cincinnati to support the project.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze