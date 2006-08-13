EVT101 completes Ph I AD study, says Evotec

German drug discovery firm Evotec AG says that it has successfully completed a Phase I trial of EVT 101, its developmental product for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and/or neuropathic pain. The drug was administered to 90 subjects, who were randomized to receive single or multiple ascending doses of the compound.

The firm said that the drug was well absorbed, and achieved good exposure levels in all the subjects who received it. The company added that it was well tolerated and had not caused any significant adverse events.