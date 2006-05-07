Ex-FDA Commissioner in criminal probe

The former Commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, Lester Crawford, who resigned from his post only two months after being confirmed by the US Senate last September, is under criminal investigation according to his lawyer, Barbara Van Gelder. No details were given, but it is understood that the case involves allegations that Dr Crawford continued to hold investments in businesses that were regulated by the FDA at a time when he was the acting Commissioner.
The news emerged when Ms Van Gelder asked for a delay in court proceedings concerning the oral contraceptive Plan B (levonorgestrel, Marketletters passim) manu-factured by US drugmaker Barr Pharmaceuticals, at which Dr Crawford was asked to testify, citing the former FDA chief's own legal issues.
Von Eschenbach nomination affected
