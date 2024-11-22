Ex-Halsey Exec Fined

Frederick Shainfeld, former senior vice president at Halsey Drug of the USA, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine after pleading guilty last year to obstructing a US Food and Drug Administration inspection of the pharmaceutical company.

He and four other Halsey executives were indicted in 1993 for conspiracy to impede FDA regulatory function, interstate distribution of adulterated and unapproved new drugs, making false statements and obstructing an FDA inspection.

The Justice Department said Mr Shainfeld admitted that he and others faked records that misrepresented batch sizes required by the agency to ensure a company can make production quantities of a drug.