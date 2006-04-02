Friday 22 November 2024

ExonHit/bioMerieux progress cancer test

2 April 2006

French diagnostics firms ExonHit Therapeutics and bioMerieux say they have reached a milestone in their R&D program on breast cancer tests. According to the companies, data presented at the annual American Association for Cancer Research meeting show that a panel of genetic signatures identified by ExonHit can clearly distinguish healthy women from those with early-stage breast cancer.

The firms noted that a total of 54 genes were able to correctly classify, with accuracy of 86.7%, a group of 92 women, 55 with stage I/II breast cancer and 37 healthy women. A prospective multicenter clinical study in 1,000 patients has been initiated to validate the specificity and selectivity of the markers.

As part of the research effort, ExonHit applied its Differential Analysis of Transcripts with Alternative Splicing gene profiling technology to the blood samples of healthy women and stage I/II breast cancer patients. The most significant markers were identified using its SpliceArray technology applied to Affymetrix GeneChip microarray platform. The firms noted that mammographic screening is currently the most reliable method to detect breast cancer in asymptomatic patients, but this often fails to detect tumors that are less than 5mm in size, adding that, if validated, the biomarkers will be commercialized by bioMerieux

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze