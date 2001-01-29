ExonHit expands operations in USA

ExonHit Therapeutics, the French functional genomics company thatdevelops novel RDCs (Ready for Development Compounds) based on its proprietary DATAS (Differential Analysis of Transcripts with Alternative Splicing) technology, has opened a wholly-owned subsidiary in Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. The new US facility will focus on the commercialization of ExonHit's product Safe-Hit, a predictive toxicology tool.

Bruno Tocque, ExonHit's chief executive, said that "being closer to our customers will enhance our ability to provide them with our high-quality genomic solutions." He added that setting up in the USA "is a key step in our company's growth and strengthens our worldwide position in functional genomics.''