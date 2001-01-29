ExonHit expands operations in USA

ExonHit Therapeutics, the French functional genomics company thatdevelops novel RDCs (Ready for Development Compounds) based on its proprietary DATAS (Differential Analysis of Transcripts with Alternative Splicing) technology, has opened a wholly-owned subsidiary in Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. The new US facility will focus on the commercialization of ExonHit's product Safe-Hit, a predictive toxicology tool.
Bruno Tocque, ExonHit's chief executive, said that "being closer to our customers will enhance our ability to provide them with our high-quality genomic solutions." He added that setting up in the USA "is a key step in our company's growth and strengthens our worldwide position in functional genomics.''
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze