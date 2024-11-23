Expanded Access For Nevirapine

Boehringer Ingelheim has said that it is setting up an expanded access program for Viramune (nevirapine) for people with AIDS. Nevirapine is an investigational non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor. The target date for commencement of the expanded access program is in March, pending finalization of the protocol with the US Food and Drug Administration.
Patients eligible for the program will be over 13 years of age with HIV-1 infection and a CD4 cell count at or below 50/mm3, who have failed or are intolerant of approved treatments for HIV-1 infection. They must also be ineligible to enter an actively accruing nevirapine trial.
Boehringer Ingelheim plans to file a New Drug Application for Viramune with the FDA in the first quarter of 1996 under the accelerated approval review process.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze