EXPANSION AT SILESIA IN CHILE

The Chilean pharmaceutical comp-any Silesia is continuing to expand at is base in Santiago. The company its currently working on the plans for a new plant and hopes to start construction in October this year.
The company was founded in 1948 by the father of the current president, Leopoldo Drexler Glaesser. Since 1985 the company has experienced a period of dynamic growth, increasing its ranking according to medical prescriptions from 33 in 1984, the year that Dr Drexler became general manager and president, to 16 in 1985, and then to 12 in 1991. According to the ranking of the national pharmaceutical companies compiled by the national and Latin American pharmaceutical companies' trade association, ASILFA, Silesia was fifth according to value and sixth according to units in 1991.
Overseas Partner Sought Dr Drexler, who recently became president of ASILFA (Marketletter March 23), told the Marketletter in a recent interview that his company is currently looking for further partners in the USA and in Europe. Dr Drexler is also keen for the company to strike up more comarketing agreements, licensing agreements and joint ventures with Japanese companies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze