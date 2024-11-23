Expenses Down At Xenova In 1st Qtr

For the first quarter of 1996, Xenova of the UK achieved revenues of L384,000 ($581,376), compared with L320,000 a year earlier. Operating expenses decreased 38.7% to L2 million as a result of smaller R&D costs and general and administrative costs. The net loss was L1.4 million or L0.11 per share, down 47.7%. The firm said that the results were in line with expectations.
Xenova specializes in the discovery and development of compounds originally derived from naturally-occurring micro-organisms, such as fungi and bacteria, and from plants and plant extracts. "In the first quarter, Xenova progressed its portfolio of three potential drugs in clinical and preclinical development, and pursued drug discovery programs for itself and for four strategic partners," commented Louis Nesbit, chief executive of Xenova.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze