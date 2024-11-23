Exports Boost JB Turnover In India

\JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals of India has announced a 23% rise inturnover for the first four months of 1997 to $20.3 million, with export growth for 1996-97 reaching 52%. JB Mody, director of the company, said that exports dominated the firm's strategy and alliances are now being sought with foreign drugmakers for the manufacture and marketing of products.
JB is planning an aggressive marketing campaign in key foreign markets, most notably Russia. Mr Mody said its natural products would fuel most export growth in a global market worth $400 million.
