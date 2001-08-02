Exten Industries acquiring MultiCell

Exten Industries claims to have raised the funds necessary to completeits acquisition of MultiCell, a research firm "with unique expertise in engineered liver cells." No financial details of the deal were disclosed, only that the transaction will be a cash-and-stock affair.

Exten and MultiCell have been conducting a joint development program for a liver-assist device, as well as an engineered cell-line specific to the device, and the former's chief executive, Gerald Newmin, said the acquisition brings all the artificial liver research, known as Sybiol, "under our control and provides exciting new product opportunities.''