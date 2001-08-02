Exten Industries acquiring MultiCell

Exten Industries claims to have raised the funds necessary to completeits acquisition of MultiCell, a research firm "with unique expertise in engineered liver cells." No financial details of the deal were disclosed, only that the transaction will be a cash-and-stock affair.
Exten and MultiCell have been conducting a joint development program for a liver-assist device, as well as an engineered cell-line specific to the device, and the former's chief executive, Gerald Newmin, said the acquisition brings all the artificial liver research, known as Sybiol, "under our control and provides exciting new product opportunities.''
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze