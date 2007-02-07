Exubera shows safety and efficacy

USA-based drug major Pfizer says that three-year safety data, announced at the American Diabetes Association's annual conference in Chicago, shows that the small decline in lung function associated with its inhalable diabetes treatment Exubera (insulin human [rDNA origin]; Marketletters passim) reverses when therapy is discontinued. The findings also show that patients using the drug for three years maintained comparable blood sugar control while gaining less weight than those receiving insulin via injection.

Lipitor cuts CV risk in type 2 diabetes sufferers

The US drugmaker also said that the 80mg formulation of its blockbusting cholesterol lowerer Lipitor (atorvastatin) cuts the risk of stroke (30%), coronary heart disease and major coronary events (51%) in patients with type 2 diabetes who have no history of CV disease but who have experienced a recent stroke. The findings are from the landmark SPARCL trial.