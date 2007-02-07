Exubera shows safety and efficacy

USA-based drug major Pfizer says that three-year safety data, announced at the American Diabetes Association's annual conference in Chicago, shows that the small decline in lung function associated with its inhalable diabetes treatment Exubera (insulin human [rDNA origin]; Marketletters passim) reverses when therapy is discontinued. The findings also show that patients using the drug for three years maintained comparable blood sugar control while gaining less weight than those receiving insulin via injection.
Lipitor cuts CV risk in type 2 diabetes sufferers
The US drugmaker also said that the 80mg formulation of its blockbusting cholesterol lowerer Lipitor (atorvastatin) cuts the risk of stroke (30%), coronary heart disease and major coronary events (51%) in patients with type 2 diabetes who have no history of CV disease but who have experienced a recent stroke. The findings are from the landmark SPARCL trial.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze