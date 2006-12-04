Faes Farma's flufenoxina moves in Ph I trials

Spanish drugmaker Faes Farma SA says that it intends to move its developmental antidepressant, flufenoxina, into Phase I clinical trials in the near future. The company added that the drug has demonstrated pharmacological characteristics that distinguish it from other products on the market. The firm also revealed that it was negotiating an exclusive licensing agreement for the compound's continuing development and commercialization in countries worldwide, excluding Spain, Portugal, Mexico and South and Central America.