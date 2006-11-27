Fake hypertension drug found in Taiwan

Local reports from Taiwan suggest that further fake batches of global drug giant Pfizer's hypertension drug Norvasc (amlodipine besylate) are in circulation in the country's hospitals. The news follows the discovery of counterfeit Norvasc at the God's Heart Hospital in the Chiayi City area this month. The director of the Chiayi Health Department said that it is "unimaginable" that a counterfeit version of a hypertension drug would be discovered in a major hospital.
Fake batches of the drug with the same serial numbers were seized last year, according to Pfizer. The firm was reported to be analyzing suspect samples of the drug, which costs 18.30 Taiwanese dollars ($0.56) per tablet under the National Health Insurance reimbursement scheme.
Fake drugs seized earlier this year
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze