Fake hypertension drug found in Taiwan

Local reports from Taiwan suggest that further fake batches of global drug giant Pfizer's hypertension drug Norvasc (amlodipine besylate) are in circulation in the country's hospitals. The news follows the discovery of counterfeit Norvasc at the God's Heart Hospital in the Chiayi City area this month. The director of the Chiayi Health Department said that it is "unimaginable" that a counterfeit version of a hypertension drug would be discovered in a major hospital.

Fake batches of the drug with the same serial numbers were seized last year, according to Pfizer. The firm was reported to be analyzing suspect samples of the drug, which costs 18.30 Taiwanese dollars ($0.56) per tablet under the National Health Insurance reimbursement scheme.

Fake drugs seized earlier this year