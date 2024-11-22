False Statements From Company Reps Studied

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association says that out of a sample of 106 statements made by pharmaceutical company representatives to doctors about their products, 12 (11% of the total), were inaccurate.

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of California, looked at promotional presentations made by drug company representatives at two hospitals. It found that all 12 of the inaccurate statements were made in favor of the representatives' own products. Among the misleading statements made were claims of fewer or less severe side effects, the assurance that long-term usage data was provided only by the representative's drug, and that it was the only high-potency drug available. One wrong indication was also reported.