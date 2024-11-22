False Statements From Company Reps Studied

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association says that out of a sample of 106 statements made by pharmaceutical company representatives to doctors about their products, 12 (11% of the total), were inaccurate.
The study, conducted by researchers at the University of California, looked at promotional presentations made by drug company representatives at two hospitals. It found that all 12 of the inaccurate statements were made in favor of the representatives' own products. Among the misleading statements made were claims of fewer or less severe side effects, the assurance that long-term usage data was provided only by the representative's drug, and that it was the only high-potency drug available. One wrong indication was also reported.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze