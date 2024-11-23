Farmaindustria May Break Profits Deal After Shock Govt Move

Farmaindustria, the Spanish pharmaceutical industry association, is threatening to break the cost-containment agreement to regulate drug industry profits which it reached this summer with the Spanish government (Marketletters passim), following a shock move by the Spanish Health Ministry.
The Ministry has announced that it is to implement a new declassification of medicines, reports the Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias. The paper said that the move goes against the political stance of the ruling Partido Popular party when it was in opposition.
Spain's Health Minister, Jose Manuel Romay Beccaria, is understood to be considering the introduction of reference prices for products which are considered to be of little therapeutic value and which are only partly financed by the state.
