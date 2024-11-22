Fast Growth Forecast For US Biopharma

The value of the US market for biopharmaceutical products will grow at an annual compound rate of 14% from under $3 billion in 1993 to over $7.3 billion by 2000, according to a new study from Frost & Sullivan.
During this period, says the study, the percentage of total revenues accounted for by interleukins will grow from 5% to 12%, while that of colony stimulating factors will expand from 20% of the total to 23%, and that of interferons will advance from less than 1% in 1993 to 3% by 2000, it estimates. However, erythropoietin sales will dip from 26% of the total in 1993 to 23% in 2000, insulin's share of the total market will be down from 16% to 13% and that of vaccines will decline from 13% to 9%.
The study says the investment community currently regards the biopharmaceutical community warily, given prevailing uncertainty over health care reform and recent disappointments suffered by the industry. This caution acts as a brake particularly on companies which have yet to bring products to market, and means that the ability to attract investment is a significant competitive plus. Inadequate funding is a large cause of recent refusals by the Food and Drug Administration to approve new biopharmaceuticals, as it renders companies incapable of doing an adequately thorough job.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze