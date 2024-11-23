Fast growth In World asthma Market

The world market for branded antiasthma treatments grew at a rate of 17% in 1994 to reach a value of more than $5 billion with the diagnosis of more and more cases, says a new study from Datamonitor, available (priced $1,995) through the Marketletter.
By therapeutic category, the biggest growth was reported for sodium cromoglycate, which rose 18%, then corticosteroids, up 17% and long-acting beta agonists, increasing 15%. In contrast, theophylline products showed a decline in sales, and while growth in sales of branded salbutamol continued, the rate of increase fell to 8%. Datamonitor also notes that sales of Glaxo Wellcome's long-acting beta agonist Serevent (salmeterol) were initially disappointing, as a result of adverse publicity and re-labeling after the product was launched in the USA in April 1994, but it forecasts that sales could have reached close to $300 million by the end of 1995.
Next year should see some significant changes to the market, with the arrival of a number of new products and wider availability of certain others. First to market among the leukotriene antagonists is expected to be Zeneca's Accolate (zafirlukast), and SmithKline Beecham's pranlukast will become more widely available; it is already on the market in Japan as Ono's Onon.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze