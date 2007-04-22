Fast-track for Cell Thera's Xyotax

Cell Therapeutics says that Xyotax (paclitaxel poliglumex), a novel biologically-enhanced version of one of the most used cancer drugs, Taxol (paclitaxel), qualifies for fast-track designation for the treatment of PS2 (poor performance status) women with first-line advanced non-small cell lung cancer.
The company recently filed a Special Protocol Assessment with the US Food and Drug Administration for the design of its Phase III trial of Xyotax for women with advanced NSCLC. The trial, PGT306, will focus exclusively on women with normal estrogen levels, the subset where the drug demonstrated the greatest survival advantage in the STELLAR trials. The trial is expected to enroll 300 PS2 women who have advanced NSCLC and have not received prior chemotherapy. Only women with normal estrogen levels, either as a result of pre-menopausal age or hormone replacement therapy, will be randomized in the trial.
CT's stock rallied nearly 13% to $1.83 on the news, which was released April 11.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze