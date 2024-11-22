Friday 22 November 2024

Faulding Indonesian JV With PT Tempo

30 January 1995

Australian drugmaker F H Faulding has set up a joint venture in the fast-growing Indonesian pharmaceutical market (annual growth rate is said to be 15%) with the local company PT Tempo, a distributor of pharmaceuticals as well as other products such as fast foods (see also Marketletter December 12, 1994. Faulding said the venture marked the first time that Australian distribution technology would be exported.

Faulding's general manager, Clifford Granger, also noted that there was considerable demand from the Indonesian retail pharmacy sector for technology and value-added services. He said that with the introduction of modern distribution practices, suppliers could meet emergency demands and make it possible for regulatory batch tracing and shelf-life monitoring. The firm's chief executive, Edward Tweddell, said the move to establish a strategic presence in the manufacturing and distribution of value-added products in countries like Indonesia is an integral part of the company's future strategy.

