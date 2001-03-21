Friday 22 November 2024

Faulding sells Soltec to Connetics for $32M

21 March 2001

Australia's FH Faulding says it has signed an agreement to divestits drug delivery unit, Soltec Res earch, to the USA-based Connetics Corp. The latter will acquire Soltec's issued capital for A$32 million ($15.9 million) within the next month, though current development projects being undertaken by the unit to enhance Faulding's injectable technologies and related product pipeline will be retained by the Adelaide-based firm.

Ed Tweddell, Faulding's chief executive, said that the firm's integration of its pharmaceutical assets and consolidation of management "has facilitated a continuing strategic review" of all the group's businesses (Marketletters passim). An early result of this "has been a determination to focus our innovation and value-adding activities on more defined therapeutic areas, particularly oncology and pain management," he added, noting that Faulding has proven expertise and strong market presence in these areas.

Soltec's primary expertise is in dermatology drug delivery systems, therefore it "lies outside of these areas of strategic intent," Dr Tweddell said, hence the decision to divest it. He added that the sale to Connetics allows Faulding "to crystallize the value we have created in Soltec."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze