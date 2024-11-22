Faulding To Seek Managed Care Alliance

F H Faulding has indicated that its highest priority is to form a strategic alliance in the managed health care arena. Faulding, based in Australia, has a US generics division, Purepac, and has made an acquisition in China.

Ed Tweddell, the generic company's managing director, has said that although this is a priority, he is not prepared to rush into a deal with "any of the suitors who have come along." Dr Tweddell believes that for a partnership to work, the weaknesses of both companies must be met. As far as Faulding is concerned, this means being able to access products that are coming off patent and also gaining access to distribution.

Faulding is currently filing an application with the US Food and Drug Administration for its oral sustained-release morphine analgesic, Kadian/Kaponal. Some analysts are reported to be forecasting that the product has the potential to double Faulding's earnings. In the USA, the product is expected to achieve sales of A$55 million ($39.3 million) within the first five years.