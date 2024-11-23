Favorable Prospects For UCB In 1996

Prospects for the development of the UCB group in 1996 remain favorable, according to a statement released by the Belgian firm at its annual general meeting. However, UCB added that it must be remembered that its R&D and investment efforts remain significant.
The company is investing around 9 billion Belgian francs ($288.1 million) this year, comprising of an R&D budget of 4.6 billion francs, and an investment program of 4.3 billion francs.
UCB said that its pharmaceutical sector continues to progress, mainly driven by sales of its antiallergy agent Zyrtec (cetirizine), which has benefited further from its launch in the USA (Marketletters passim). Sales to date show that the product has been received most favorably there by the medical profession, said the company.
