Favorable Prospects In 1997 At UCB

Belgian chemical and pharmaceutical company UCB indicated at its annualgeneral meeting that prospects for all three of its business sectors look favorable in the current year, and that on this basis, ordinary profits should continue to grow.

UCB has dedicated a budget of 5 billion Belgian francs ($139.9 million) to R&D, and has an investment program of 4.2 billion francs.

In the pharmaceutical sector, turnover is increasing in almost all geographic markets, reflecting the strength of the company's antiallergy agent Zyrtec (cetirizine), which is penetrating the USA, where it is marketed by Pfizer (Marketletters passim). The company noted that it hopes to receive approval for Zyrtec soon in Japan, and expects the product to be launched there in 1998.