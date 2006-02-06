Favrille completes enrollment in FavId Ph III trial

Favrille, a US biopharmaceutical company developing patient-specific immunotherapies for cancer, has completed enrollment in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial of FavId following therapy with rituximab for the treatment of follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial is being conducted at 67 oncology centers across the USA. The San Diego-headquartered drugmaker anticipates an analysis of the secondary endpoint of this Phase III study, response improvement, during the fourth quarter. Analysis of the primary endpoint of the trial, time-to-disease-progression, is expected during the second half of 2007.
