Favrille gets financing for production facility

Favrille, a US biopharmaceutical company developing patient-specific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, says that it has secured a $20.0-million line of credit through loan and security agreements with General Electric Capital Corp and Oxford Financial Corp. The debt financing will be used primarily to fund the company's recently-announced facility expansion to support commercial-scale manufacturing of FavId, an active immunotherapeutic and Favrille's lead product candidate currently in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
"This transaction is another significant accomplishment as we prepare for the commercial launch of FavId," said Tamara Seymour, chief financial officer of Favrille. "As we announced in November, we negotiated an amended lease agreement to expand our current facility for commercial manufacturing at an estimated cost of only $24.0 million. Now we have completed a debt financing with very favorable terms. We believe that our traditional debt financing and landlord improvement allowances will enable us to complete a large-scale, patient-specific commercial manufacturing facility without utilizing any proceeds from equity offerings," she added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze