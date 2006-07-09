Favrille's FavId shows efficacy in Indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

USA-based biopharmaceutical firm Favrille says that data from a Phase II trial evaluating FavId (idiotype vaccine), the firm's developmental anticancer agent, demonstrates the product's efficacy in the treatment of patients with indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, who relapsed following earlier treatment. The findings, which were published in the July 1 issue of the Journal of Clinical Oncology, showed that FavId delayed disease progression an average of 13.5 months. The company added that the primary endpoint data from its current late-stage clinical trial of the agent will be available in the second half of 2007, with further data to follow.