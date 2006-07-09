Favrille's FavId shows efficacy in Indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

USA-based biopharmaceutical firm Favrille says that data from a Phase II trial evaluating FavId (idiotype vaccine), the firm's developmental anticancer agent, demonstrates the product's efficacy in the treatment of patients with indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, who relapsed following earlier treatment. The findings, which were published in the July 1 issue of the Journal of Clinical Oncology, showed that FavId delayed disease progression an average of 13.5 months. The company added that the primary endpoint data from its current late-stage clinical trial of the agent will be available in the second half of 2007, with further data to follow.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze