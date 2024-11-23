FCE TRADE NAME TO GO

Farmitalia Carlo Erba, one of Italy's oldest and best-known pharmaceutical trade marks for generations, is leaving the scene, reports the Marketletter's local correspondent. The trade name is fated to disappear after the merger with Pharmacia SpA, the Italian subsidiary of the Swedish group bearing the same name (Marketletters passim).
Under the merger, the stock now in the hands of Pharmacia will be annulled, while the very few Farmitalia shares still on the market will be exchanged with Pharmacia shares on a nine-for-five basis. Pharmacia's stock equity will thus rise to 463 billion lire ($291.6 million) from 460 billion lire now. Recently, Farmitalia has also left the Italian bourse.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze