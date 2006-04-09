FDA accepts AVANIR's Neurodex for priority review

San Diego, USA-based AVANIR Pharmaceuticals says that the Food and Drug Administration has accepted for filing and review its New Drug Application for Neurodex (a combination of dextromethorphan and the enzyme inhibitor quinidine) for the treatment of involuntary emotional expression disorder (IEED), also known as pseudobulbar affect or emotional lability.
In addition, the Neurodex NDA will receive priority review by the FDA. AVANIR completed the submission of its NDA to the FDA on January 27, and expects the agency will take action on it by July 30.
The application is based on clinical data supporting Neurodex as being safe and effective in reducing the frequency and severity of unpredictable and uncontrollable episodes of IEED that occur as a consequence of neurological disease or injury.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze