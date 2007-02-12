FDA accepts Trigen's TGN-255 IND

German drug developer Trigen says that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted an Investigational New Drug application relating to its developmental thrombin inhibitor flovagatran (formerly TGN 255). The firm added that the results of a previously-completed Phase II trial indicated that the agent is effective in preventing blood clot formation during hemodialysis.
Trigen said that the Phase III program will consist of three randomized, multicenter studies which will examine the safety and efficacy of the drug relative to current standard treatments, in patients who can receive heparin as well as in those with heparin-induced thrombocytopenia.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze