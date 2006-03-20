Friday 22 November 2024

FDA Acting Chief Von Eschenbach says faster drug approval is the priority for USA

20 March 2006

The US Food and Drug Administration is working for the faster approval of drugs and of personalized medicine, according to Andrew von Eschenbach, Acting Commissioner of the agency, who told guests attending a luncheon sponsored by the Personalized Medicine Coalition, that the processes by which devel-opment occurs, is regulated and approved but it can be improved. Faster drug approval will be one of his highest priorities, he said, according to a story in the Baltimore Sun newspaper.

The FDA has already introduced new guidelines that make it easier for researchers to produce and test exper-imental treatments, he said, adding that the agency is looking at the standard measurements of a treatment's safety and effectiveness as well as the agency's require-ments for clinical trials.

Clinical trials regimens are expensive, too lengthy and do not deliver all the answers that patients and physicians need, Dr von Eschenbach said.

