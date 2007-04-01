FDA approves ammendments to Wyeth's BeneFIX

US drug firm Wyeth Pharmaceuticals says that the Food and Drug Administration has approved several enhancements of its hemophilia drug BeneFIX (recombinant coagulation factor IX). Wyeth added that the amendments enable patients on the most commonly used dosage strength (1,000 international units) to incorporate a lower volume of diluent, thereby reducing the total volume of each administration. The revisions also offer a new needleless preparation process that eliminates the risk of injury during reconstitution of the product, a prefilled diluent syringe and clearance for a 2,000 IU dose of the drug.
