FDA approves generic venlafaxine

The US Food and Drug Administration says that it has approved the first generic version of Wyeth's antidepressent Effexor (venlafaxine), which is indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The agency's director of the office of generic drugs, Gary Buehler, commented that the approval was another example of the FDA's efforts to increase access to safe and effective generic alternatives. He added that "venlafaxine is a widely-used antidepressant, and its generic version can bring significant savings to millions of Americans diagnosed with MDD." The agency went on to say that Israel's Teva Pharmaceuticals has begun manufacturing venlafaxine tablets for the US market at a range of dosages.