FDA Approves New Indication For Lovenox

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's Lovenox (enoxaparin sodium) for the prevention of deep vein thrombosis, which may lead to pulmonary embolism, following knee replacement surgery.
Patients undergoing hip and knee replacements are at risk of developing post-operative venous thromboembolic disease. "While the orthopedic community has experienced the benefits of enoxaparin in hip replacement, we now have proof that this method will provide the same benefits for use after knee replacement surgery," said Robert Fitzgerald, professor and chairman of orthopedic surgery at Wayne State School of Medicine.
Lovenox is approved in 47 countries and is R-PR's best selling product, with sales exceeding $200 million a year.
