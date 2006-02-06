Friday 22 November 2024

FDA approves Pfizer's Exubera inhaled insulin

6 February 2006

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first ever inhaled insulin, providing a potential alternative for many of the more than five million US citizens who take insulin injections, and follows European clearance (see page 18)

Made by world drugs giant Pfizer, Exubera is an inhaled powder form of recombinant human insulin (rDNA) approved for the treatment of adult patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, which represents the first new insulin delivery option introduced since its discovery in the 1920s.

The FDA noted that the safety and efficacy of Exubera have been studied in approximately 2,500 adult patients. In clinical studies, the agent reached peak insulin concentration more quickly than regular insulins administered by an injection. Peak insulin levels were achieved at 49 minutes with Exubera versus 105 minutes via injection.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze