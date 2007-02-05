FDA approves Pharmion's Vidaza for IV use

Colorado, USA-based biopharmaceutical firm Pharmion says that the Food and Drug Administration has approved an additional delivery method for its anticancer drug Vidaza (azacitidine). Specifically, the FDA has cleared the product for intravenous administration as a treatment for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Pharmion explained that, while the dosing of the agent remains unchanged at 75mg/m2 per day for seven days, the product can be given over a period of 10 to 40 minutes in a clinic or hospital setting. The firm added that it would begin promoting the agent for IV administration with immediate effect.