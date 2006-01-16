FDA approves ZLB Behring's Vivaglobin for PIDD

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the first immune globulin product for subcutaneous injection for the prevention of serious infections in patients with Primary Immune Deficiency Diseases. Vivaglobin, which is manufactured by ZLB Behring GmbH of Marburg, Germany, from human plasma collected at US licensed plasma centers, provides new delivery options for PIDD patients. It is given subcutaneously on a weekly basis using an infusion pump, which means patients can self-administer the product at home. Some patients develop problems that make chronic intravenous administration of needed medicines difficult, and Vivaglobin may be helpful in providing them with an alternative route, the FDA noted, adding that, this family of inherited disorders affects an estimated 50,000 people in the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze