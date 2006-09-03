FDA cancels Wyeth's MDD drug PDAC talks

US drug major Wyeth says that the Food and Drug Administration has decided to cancel a September 7 meeting of its Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee, originally scheduled to examine data in the firm's desvenlafaxine succinate New Drug Application. The drug is intended for use in the treatment of major depressive disorder.
The FDA said that after further consideration of the submitted data it decided that it is no longer necessary to hold the discussion prior to issuing its action letter, expected in October this year. Wyeth said that it was encouraged by the development, adding that it believes the comprehensive clinical trial data it has provided, support the product's approval.
