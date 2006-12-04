FDA clears MannKind MKC1106-PP immunotherapy IND

US drug discovery firm MannKind Corp says that an Investigational New Drug application for its range of MKC1106-PP-based immunotherapy in solid tumors has been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration. The company said that the FDA's decision allows it to proceed with trials of two of the synthetic peptides developed during the program, in the treatment of patients with solid malignancies.

MannKind said that the agents are designed to target both the preferential antigen of melanoma (PRAME) as well as the prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA).The firm added that the study will assess the two proteins in terms of the immune response they elicit, as well as their safety and tolerability when delivered via a DNA vector. The firm said that it expects to begin enrollment of subjects before the end of the year.