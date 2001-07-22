FDA committee to review IDEC's Zevalin

The US Food and Drug Administration's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committeeis due to review IDEC Pharmaceutical's radioimmunotherapy Zevalin (ibritumomab tiuxetan) on September 11. The drug's proposed indication is for the treatment of relapsed or refractory, low-grade, follicular, CD20-positive transformed B-cell Hodgkin's lymphoma and Rituxan (rituximab)-refractory follicular NHL.
Earlier this year, the FDA asked IDEC for more clinical data on Zevalin, as well as more information on the chemistry, manufacturing and control of the drug, before it could consider approval (Marketletter May 21).
If approved, Zevalin would be one of the first radioimmuno-therapies available for commercial use in the USA. Schering-Plough, IDEC's partner, has marketing rights to Zevalin outside the USA and had its Marketing Authorization Application for the drug accepted for review by the European Medicines Evaluation Agency earlier this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze